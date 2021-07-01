Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 977.33 ($12.77).

Shares of IG Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 848 ($11.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,998. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 875.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

