Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

GNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

LON:GNS traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,045 ($65.91). 74,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 68.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,037.74.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

