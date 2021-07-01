Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.