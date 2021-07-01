NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

