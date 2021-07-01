NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

