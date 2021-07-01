NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXPI traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.30. 58,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

