O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

