O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

