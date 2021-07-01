O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2,151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.