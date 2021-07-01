O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 95.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 75,814 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 237.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $31.73 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

