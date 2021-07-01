O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 67,294 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BRF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE BRFS opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

