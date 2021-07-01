O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,588 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.