O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.