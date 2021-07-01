O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

