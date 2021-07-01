O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

IIVI stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.