O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,071,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

