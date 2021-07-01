O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Agilysys worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

