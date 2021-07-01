O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilysys worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agilysys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

AGYS stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

