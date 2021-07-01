O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Truist Securities increased their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

