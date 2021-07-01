O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

