Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stake Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 960.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

