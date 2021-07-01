Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $166.00 at Truist Securities

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

OAS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

