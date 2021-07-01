OAX Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $327,213.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.71 or 0.00717926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.07745183 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

