OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Update

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,093.0 days.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$209.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

