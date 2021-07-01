Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.57. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 748,787 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

