Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $10,173,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

