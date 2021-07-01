OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

