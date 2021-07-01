Oddz Price Reaches $0.32 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $3.97 million and $228,735.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00169685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.52 or 0.99637017 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

