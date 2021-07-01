Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 24,514 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $82.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

