OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,052,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

