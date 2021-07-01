Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OMER. WBB Securities raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of OMER opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

