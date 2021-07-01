Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 404,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

