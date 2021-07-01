OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,543.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $3.23 million and $124,543.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00138798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.63 or 0.99357470 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

