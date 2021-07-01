Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,550.59. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,439.02. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,024.97 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

