Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 29,000 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $97.50 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.