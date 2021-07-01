Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 673,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

