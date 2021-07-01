Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

