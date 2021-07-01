Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IDACORP by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.