Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $504.47 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.99 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

