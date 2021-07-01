Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $3.22 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avista by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AVA stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

