Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $5.45 Million Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.69% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $119.80.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.