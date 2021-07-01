Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $6.10 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $185.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.