Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 183.3% in June

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

Orca Energy Group stock remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.