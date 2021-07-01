Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

