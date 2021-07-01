Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ossen Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSN stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

