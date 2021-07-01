Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.14

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 1995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

