Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,917.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

