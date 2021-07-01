Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002539 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and $104,150.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.96 or 0.06331746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01469874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00406884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00162526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.00629312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00419459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00366032 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,578,906 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

