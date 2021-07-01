Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,405.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($31.42) and last traded at GBX 2,378.89 ($31.08), with a volume of 23847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,330 ($30.44).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,142.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

