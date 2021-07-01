PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Tops $98.94 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $98.94 million and $188,889.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00335893 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008405 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,724,882,737 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.